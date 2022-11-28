Signs your child may be a victim of sexual abuse

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – What should you do if you believe your child is the victim of sexual abuse?

Counselors say reporting things to the police or the county is the first thing to do.

Therapists say perpetrators are often someone close to children.

“Someone that they know and trust which makes it even harder with this secret because they feel complicit in it,” Outpatient child & adult therapist at The Village Family Service Center Katie Dahlstrom said.

If they are a sexual abuse victim, the child could be drawing sexually explicit things, using different names for their body parts and talking about secrets with someone else they’re not allowed to talk about.

“When a kid’s under stress, you’re going to see things like regression in behavior, moodiness, perhaps a regression in previously learned skills even when it comes to toilet training,” Dahlstrom said.

It’s a good idea to talk with your child.

“Conversations with parents about boundaries and consent, especially at an early age, is so important. It gets more and more complex the older your child gets,” Dahlstrom explained.

Parents should monitor their child’s social media to make sure they’re having appropriate conversations with adults.

“If your child is repeatedly talking to someone, clearly they’re a role model. I would want to get to know a little bit more about that person and who they are, why your child is really excited about this person. Maybe go out of your way to meet them,” Dahlstrom said.

If your child trusts you, they’re more likely to confide in you.

“I don’t think you need to wait to get all the information and explore before you start making a safety plan with your kid no matter how old they are. Just around who they’re with, what’s appropriate to be doing and what’s going on in their life,” Dahlstrom said.

Dahlstrom says teens want acceptance and independence from their parents. If you feel a talk about sex with your child is difficult, you can reach out to a counselor.