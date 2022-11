Mechanical Work Leads to Garage Fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Mechanical work on a motorcycle leads to a garage fire in West Fargo.

The fire department was called out in the noon hour to 500 1st Avenue Northwest.

When they arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from the garage.

Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.

There is heavy smoke damage to the garage with the cost of the damage still being determined.

The cause was ruled accidental.

No one was hurt.