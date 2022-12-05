Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour.

Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m.

He had a self-inflicted injury to his hand and was suffering from the cold.

Moorhead Fire Department’s ladder truck helped bring the man down and he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The detour was lifted before the rush hour began at 5.