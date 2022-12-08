LIVE: Major Changes to MN Elections Laws

Steve Simon's taking a tour of Minnesota to find out what voters think went right and went wrong this last election cycle.

Minnesota’s Secretary of State is looking to overhaul some of the state’s election laws ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

Steve Simon says the long lines we saw at the polls in the metro were repeated at polling places throughout the state.

Simon says it’s time to start streamlining the voting process, so it makes it easier for everyone’s vote to get in and get verified.

He wants to get the state’s 16- and 17-year-olds pre-registered, and he also wants to enact automatic voter registration.