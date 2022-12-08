LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Carly

She's a lady AND a tiger.

They call her tiger, but in spite of her coat, this week’s Pet Connection is all dog.

A lot of dog, in fact.

Her name is Carly, and she comes to us from 4 Luv of Dog in the metro.

She was given up by her owner, and the shelter volunteers believe she’s an American bulldog mix, possibly with some boxer thrown in.

At 81 pounds, Carly’s a big girl. And she has a lot of energy for people who like to play.

She enjoys cuddling too, so be sure to make extra snuggle time for her.

Carly gets along well with all humans and dogs, but she needs a cat-free home.

If Tiger is the right lady for you, check out her profile at the link below.