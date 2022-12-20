Fire Damages Garage at House South of Oxbow Monday Afternoon

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire crews were called out Monday afternoon after fire started in a garage at a house south of Oxbow.

A part of the structure was engulfed when fire crews arrived on the scene.

They were able to contain the fire to the garage and say it does not appear to be a total structure loss.

No one was inside at th time of the fire.

Fire crews from Horace and Kindred responded.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office and state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.