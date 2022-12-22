Pet Connection: Meet Tangy

Tangy is a big ole' lover boy in this week's Pet Connection

They call him a big lover boy. Tangy joins us this week on Pet Connection from Lake of the Woods Humane Society in Baudette, Minnesota.

It’s cold up near the Canadian border, but Tangy could help keep you warm.

The big orange kitty loves to be held and petted. He purrs like a machine.

Someone found Tangy wandering the streets in the Lake of the Woods region, so they brought him into the shelter.

Now he’s on the lookout for a forever home for the holidays.

If Tangy might be the pet for you, click here to contact Lake of the Woods Humane Society.