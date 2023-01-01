Mobile home in Emerado is a total loss after NYE fire

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A late night fire kept fire crews busy in Emerado, North Dakota on New Year’s Eve.

The fire department was called out after 10:30 Saturday to the Acks Mobile Home Park.

When they arrived, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby homes were evacuated. Everyone in the home at the time made it out safety.

One firefighter had to be treated for a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The mobile home is a total loss.