Pet Connection: Meet Bailey
A big lovable girl is looking for a lot of space to run and play
Bailey is this week’s Pet Connection furball from the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.
She is a German Shepherd/Husky mix who is about 6-7 years old.
She’s on a weight loss plan right now, which makes her a very relatable dog.
Bailey is great with people and cats. She is a little skittish around smaller dogs though.
She would do best in a home or farm with a large yard to roam and play in.
Bailey is getting spayed soon and should be ready for a forever home soon after.
If she could be your furry companion, reach out to the Uffda Animal Rescue by clicking here.