Pet Connection: Meet Bailey

A big lovable girl is looking for a lot of space to run and play.

Bailey is this week’s Pet Connection furball from the Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, North Dakota.

She is a German Shepherd/Husky mix who is about 6-7 years old.

She’s on a weight loss plan right now, which makes her a very relatable dog.

Bailey is great with people and cats. She is a little skittish around smaller dogs though.

She would do best in a home or farm with a large yard to roam and play in.

Bailey is getting spayed soon and should be ready for a forever home soon after.

If she could be your furry companion, reach out to the Uffda Animal Rescue by clicking here.