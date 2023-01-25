Detached Garage and Vehicle Damaged by Fire In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks firefighters are called to a detached garage on fire.

It was reported around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at 219 Seward Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out of the roof of the garage.

They found a car inside also on fire.

It was quickly put out but not before significant damage was done to the garage and car.

Grand Forks Fire Marshals investigated the incident and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to a faulty block heater cord.