Pet Connection: Meet Kona

Listen up: this is a great dog.

They say it’s more important to learn to listen than to speak, and in the case of Kona, that’s certainly true.

The 4-and-a-half year old bulldog/Affenpinscher mix is deaf, but she hasn’t let that stop her from becoming a fantastic pet companion.

She loves other dogs and gets along really well with people.

She’s just not a big fan of cats.

Her deafness hasn’t made it a problem for her to learn great canine citizen habits — she’s housetrained and very affectionate.

She loves belly rubs and she’s playful and outgoing, unlike a lot of other dogs with hearing problems.

Kona is so cooperative, as a matter of fact, she was featured as the Homeward Animal Shelter dog model for their campaign “Dogs and Donuts” coming up February 8th at 11 a.m. at the Fargo Air Museum ahead of Giving Hearts Day.

If Kona might be the good girl for you, or to find out more about Dogs and Donuts and Giving Hearts Day, click this link:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/availabledogs2.html#action_0=pet&animalID_0=18898342&petIndex_0=18