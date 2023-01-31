Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program Goes Live

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — USDA launching the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program.

Its goal is to improve transparency and competition in cattle markets.

It will allow users to search terms and information in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle.

The library also has information on commonly used cattle contract terms.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven is the lead Republican on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.

“It provides more information and more transparency for cattle ranchers so that should help create more competition and ultimately a better price for our ranchers when they sell our cattle,” said Hoeven.

We have a link to the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program here.