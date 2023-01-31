Osgood Hornbacher’s Closed For The Night After Small Bakery Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Firefighters evacuate Osgood Hornbacher’s after a fire started in the bakery.

Crews were called to the store on 45th Street in south Fargo around 5:40 p.m for a fryer on fire.

Battalion Chief Dane Carley said when firefighters arrived, they could see an unusual amount of smoke coming from the exhaust on the roof above the fryer.

Carley said it took a while to get the smoke out because of the high ceilings.

No injuries were reported.

About $20,000 in damage was caused.

The store is closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.