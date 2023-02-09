Pet Connection: Meet Nyx

Nyx Had A Cold Start To Life But Is Quickly Warming Up

Nyx is a sweetheart. The six-month-old kitty came out from Homeward Animal Shelter for Giving Hearts Day. She came to the shelter from the local pound. It looks like she was outside for a bit before she was rescued. She’s got signs of frostbite.

But she’s doing much better and warming up to the folks at Homeward. They think she would be a good addition to almost any home. She is remarkably calm for such a young kitten.

Nyx also wants you to support Homeward Animal Shelter for Giving Hearts Day. Homeward has a matching donation up to $40,500, so your dollars can go twice as far. Go to www.givingheartsday.org to donate through Midnight, February 9th.