One Person Rescued From Burning House in Rural Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire causes extensive damage to a house in rural Otter Tail County.

It was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday on North Wall Lake Drive.

One person was able to get out with the help of a neighbor.

The garage was engulfed and the fire had extended into the house as firefighters arrived on the scene.

The main level of the house has moderate to significant damage and the garage, along with its contents were destroyed.

Damage is estimated at more than $100,000.

Red Cross is helping the resident.