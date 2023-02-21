Driver sought in early morning pursuit that began near Gardner

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Fargo police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit that started in rural Cass County and was terminated in Fargo.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, a Cass County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle south of Gardner, ND on County Road 81. The driver fled and entered Interstate 29, traveling southbound with deputies in pursuit.

A tire deflation device was deployed. The pursuit was eventually terminated inside the city limits.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Fargo police located the vehicle unoccupied. Law enforcement conducted an inventory search of the vehicle, locating drug paraphernalia and multiple clothing items believed to be stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5800.