LIVE: Miracle Maker Radiothon for Sanford Children’s

Make a miracle for families struggling through having a sick kid in the hospital.

GRAND FORKS — Having a sick child is one of the toughest things a family can go through.

And Thursday and Friday, you can help support the programs at Sanford Children’s Hospital to make it a little easier on them.

Radio stations The Fox 96.1 FM and XL 92.9 are teaming up in a radiothon to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford in Fargo.

It’s the twelfth year of the radiothon.

Donations go to educational programs, medical equipment, and other needs of patients and their families at Sanford Children’s.

Last year’s radiothon raised about $50,000.

Sanford Children’s Hillery Mork Zoomed in live to the Morning Show from the radiothon in Grand Forks to talk with Emily Welker about what families tell her about the help they get from the programs and what it means to have support from their communities.

To donate, check out the link on this story under the Morning Show tab.

