LIVE: The Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day

We've got your St. Patrick's Day entertainment in the bag(pipe) for you.

MOORHEAD — Want to sound off about your Irish heritage?

Or celebrate your Scottish, or English, Welsh, or Gaelic background in general?

Then come out for the annual Celtic Festival this weekend at Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center.

The Morning Show just couldn’t wait, so we welcomed the traditional Irish music group Heather and Thistle to get us in the mood.

You can catch them live at the Festival, where they’re continuing a performing tradition in the metro that’s been going since the 1980s.

You can also catch traditional Irish dancing, workshops, heritage presentations, shopping

and foods at the festival.

More than 2,000 visitors turned out for it last year, and if that isn’t enough to get you there, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is also going on Saturday in downtown Fargo, just across the Red River Bridge.

Bagpiper Dan Aird and tenor drummer Emily Ojanen joined us live on the air for a special preview performance of some of the traditional music they’ll play and a talk about how they picked up their skills and what keeps them coming back year after year.

https://cityofmoorhead.com/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/celtic-festival