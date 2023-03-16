Semi Driver Arrested for Negligent Homicide After Fiery, Fatal Crash on I-94

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A semi driver involved in a fiery crash on I-94 Wednesday afternoon is arrested for negligent homicide, a Class C felony.

52-year-old Yuhai Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ontario was taken into custody today and booked into the Cass County Jail.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Zhu had stopped his rig in a lane on westbound I-94 near Mapleton.

A semi driven by 72-year-old Randall Buxton of New Westminster, British Columbia, swerved but couldn’t avoid crashing into Zhu’s trailer.

Buxton’s rig burst into flames and he died at the scene.

Mapleton and Casselton Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire.

An estimated 6,500 gallons of antifreeze leaked after the crash.

An environmental team is assisting in cleanup.

Traffic was diverted for around 8 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.