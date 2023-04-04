Fargodome Says Red Hot Chili Peppers Concert Is Still On For Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The show will go on!

Fargodome says Thursday night’s Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with special guests The Strokes and King Princess is going on as scheduled.

In an email, dome staff says they are monitoring the weather closely and will make additional announcements as the show gets closer.

If there are any changes, an email will be sent to all ticket holders and it’ll be posted on Fargodome’s social media accounts.