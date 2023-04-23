One person injured in Fargo apartment fire

The fire happened at 4339 9th Avenue Circle South

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man suffers from smoke inhalation after a fire in his apartment bedroom in south Fargo.

Firefighters were called just before one this afternoon and saw black smoke coming from the window.

They had the fire out in minutes and prevented it from spreading.

The apartment unit has smoke damage, but the rest of the building was not damaged and everyone was allowed to return home.

The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.