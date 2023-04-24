Moorhead City Council proclaims May 7th as “Dr. William Craft Day”

Concordia College's president will be retiring this summer

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead City Council is honoring Concordia College’s retiring president.

Mayor Shelly Carlson proclaimed May 7th as “Dr. William Craft Day” in the City of Moorhead.

That day is set to be the college’s spring commencement.

The council says he has made lasting improvements to the college and has helped create a resilient Moorhead.

Dr. Craft has served as president of the college since 2011.

He will be retiring on June 30th.