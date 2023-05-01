Skiing on May 1? Andes Tower Hills Opens Briefly To Set a Record

KENSINGTON, Minn. (KVRR) — They claim they have set a record at Andes Tower Hills Ski Area near Alexandria, Minnesota.

They opened for a few hours on this May Day to set the Midwest record for being open eight consecutive months!

“Look up the hill and we got snow spread out. We got people coming down the hill. The snow is wet, the snow is slow but for May 1 I’ve never heard of fast snow in May,” said Tom Anderson, owner of Andes Tower Hills, in a Facebook post.

Andes first opened for the season for skiing and snowboarding way back in October.

But this was the last chance to play in the snow as the ski area has closed for the season.