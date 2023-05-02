MN State Senator Votes Shirtless and From Bed Over Zoom

This image taken from Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor meeting via Zoom shows Sen. Calvin Bahr shirtless during a vote on Monday, May 1, 2023. In a video streamed on YouTube, Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission. A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday's meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. ( Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor via AP)

ST. PAUL (AP) — A Minnesota state senator is a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during a legislative commission meeting.

Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of East Bethel, near the Twin Cities, can briefly be seen voting during a Zoom call on Monday.

A School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character can be seen on the wall behind him.

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting.

She said he would not comment on the vote or the video.

