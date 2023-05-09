Fire At Large Building In Moorhead Industrial Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Fire departments from Fargo, Moorhead, and several cities in Clay County responded to a fire at Pactiv in the Moorhead Industrial Park Monday night.

They worked into the early morning hours fighting the flames and smoke. The company recycles cardboard into egg cartons.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said smoke and flames were visible when the first Moorhead units arrived. The size of the building and potential scope of the fire prompted a mutual aid call to Dilworth, Glyndon, Barnesville, Sabin and Hawley. They brought more personnel, equipment and water.

A possible cause for the fire has not been released and there’s no damage estimate. The call came in at 7:38 p.m.

The plant is south of I-94.