Pedestrian Bridges Being Put Back In Place At Lindenwood, Gooseberry, Oak Grove and Memorial Parks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Park District is one again lowering the pedestrian lift bridge at Lindenwood Park on Monday as flood waters continue to recede.

The bridge will be open for pedestrian and cyclist use between Lindenwood Park in Fargo and Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.

Oak Grove pedestrian bridge is also scheduled to be lowered by the Moorhead Park District.

That links Oak Grove Park in Fargo with Memorial Park in Moorhead.