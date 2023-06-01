Pet Connection: Be Like Mike

Mike is a laid-back cat just waiting for a home at Homeward Animal Shelter

There’s a lot to like about Mike. He’s a laid-back cat just waiting for a home at Homeward Animal Shelter.

He came to them from the pound. They think he’s about three years old.

He has a gorgeous black coat, with just a little spot of white below his chin.

Mike is very chill. His favorite activity seems to be just looking out the window watching the world pass by.

He’s good with people and other cats. They think he’ll be fine with children and dogs. Basically, there isn’t a home he wouldn’t do well in.

So, let’s find him a home. It should be easy enough.

Click here to learn more about Mike.