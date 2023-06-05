Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Mapleton After Firing Gun At Woman

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — A man is arrested for attempted murder after firing a gun at a woman during a dispute in Mapleton.

Cass County authorities responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, 27-year-old Kyle Quido ran on foot but was quickly caught and taken to the Cass County Jail.

No physical injuries resulted from the incident.

Quido, who has no permanent address, was also arrested for terrorizing, aggravated reckless endangerment and refusal to halt.

Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine the exact charges.

The investigation is ongoing.