Pavement buckle on eastbound I-94 east of Moorhead

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (9:30 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to travel with extreme caution on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Moorhead. The pavement has buckled in both lanes near mile marker 10. The lanes are closed and traffic is currently being directed to drive around the area on the shoulder while crews make repairs.

The lanes are expected to reopen in about 5 to 6 hours, or when repairs have been completed.

