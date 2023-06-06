North Dakota Dollar General Stores Hit With Violations Contest Citations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Six Dollar General stores in North Dakota that were hit with $2.5 million in fines for 32 violations are contesting those findings.

A Department of Labor rep says the cases will be reviewed by the Independent Occupational Review Commission.

The inspections in late 2022 in Casselton, Garrison, Hillsboro, Killdeer, Minot and Tioga found aisles, emergency exits and electrical panels blocked by merchandise and boxes stacked unsafely.

In Minot, at least six workers suffered exposure to toxic vapors after several chemical containers ruptured.

Three of them sought medical treatment.