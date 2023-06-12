Marijuana Policy at Concordia College After Legal Weed Approved in MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — With recent changes being made to marijuana laws in Minnesota, the talk about how it will impact colleges and universities ramps up.

We reached out to Concordia College, and their response was they will continue their ban on marijuana on campus.

And this will apply to all students, faculty and staff on campus.

A Concordia representative used the point about federal funding, which states the college must adhere to the regulations in the Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.

Those that are of legal age and want to use marijuana, will have to do it off-campus.

We also reached out to MSUM and M-State and have not heard back from them yet.