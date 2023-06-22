LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Banks

This little baby's had a rough start in life.

Think your dog can get by without getting all his recommended shots? Don’t bank on it.

Poor little Banks was found at about 10 weeks old wandering the streets with his brother, thin and dirty, with a wound on his shoulder.

Rescue workers from 4 Luv of Dog brought the two puppies in, and discovered that on top of their condition, the boys also had distemper.

Banks had a mild case, luckily, and was pronounced distemper-free just this week.

His brother, though, was much sicker and had to be hospitalized.

In spite of the veterinarians’ best efforts, the puppy couldn’t be saved, and ultimately died of distemper.

4 Luv’s Molly Brown says it’s a sad reminder that distemper shots are critical to keeping your dog safe and can ultimately save its life.

Banks, now 3 months old, is starting to thrive once again.

He’s filling out, and his coat is starting to grow back.

Brown says the lab-husky cross combines the best of both breeds.

He’s as affectionate and outgoing as a typical lab, treating everyone — human and dog — as his new best friend and seeking to fulfill a daily “Kiss Quota.”

And he’s just as strikingly intelligent as huskies are, quickly solving acing all the interactive toy challenges that stump Brown’s adult dogs.

He’s quick to learn other skills like housetraining, sit, and appropriate leash behavior, as well.

If this sweet little survivor puppy is the right baby for you, fill out an application, here: