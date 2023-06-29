Minnesota lawmakers tour Red River Women’s Clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Sen. Tina Smith was among a group of democratic lawmakers who met with workers at the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead.

It’s been just over a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling which established a constitutional right to have an abortion.

Some high-profile lawmakers toured the clinic and met with clinic employees.

They discussed what kinds of impacts there have been on patients and Minnesota abortion providers, one year after the decision.

“People are, I think, more willing to talk about abortions, about their own abortions, to be out about it and to support others who need it. No, we’re gonna stay in a state that truly cares about the patients we take care of and truly supports us.” says Tammi Kromenaker, Executive Director, Red River Women’s Clinic.

The clinic was located in Fargo for 25 years and was the only abortion clinic in the state before it moved to Moorhead.

Smith says Minnesota providers are now performing 36 percent more abortions per month than before last year’s ruling.