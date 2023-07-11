LIVE: Skating Toward Victory

This is quite a trick he's trying to pull off.

MOORHEAD — He’s been skating since he was just a little boy, but he’s never outgrown his love for the sport or his admiration for its biggest star.

Now, local skateboarder Eric Hansen is trying to land a face to face meeting with legend Tony Hawk — and bring home some big prize money for our community at the same time.

The Moorhead native is a semi-finalist for the Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero competition.

It gives the winner a ten thousand dollar grant to build skate parks in communities that don’t have them.

Just as important, for Hansen, is the chance to meet Hawk and skate with Hawk himself.

It’s part of the competition’s mission to bring skate parks to children to help build their athleticism, their bonds with other kids and adults in their communities, their confidence and their creativity.

Hansen sat down for a live studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why he was first drawn to skateboarding, why it’s a sport that allows kids to meet friends and mentors wherever they go, and what he’s hoping to learn from meeting Hawk.

Voting wraps up Thursday, so check out the link to give Hansen some support:

Eric Hansen | Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero