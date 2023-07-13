Race The Red

The race is on. Will you be the winner?

MOORHEAD — The sun is shining, the river is beckoning, and the time is right for a race.

River Keepers is holding its annual kayak and canoe race “Race The Red” this coming Monday, July 17th.

So far, the group’s had to postpone it twice this season because heavy rains have made the river swell and currents fast.

That’s been the case in previous years as well.

But this time around, Monday is predicted to be perfect conditions for boaters to get out and enjoy the water.

The race is one of the many River Keepers events that encourages the folks of the Fargo-Moorhead area to get out, learn about the region’s major waterway, and enjoy its many delights.

River Keepers’ Christine Holland joined the Morning Show to share the beauty and serenity of the Red River with Emily Welker, give out some kayak pointers for beginners, and show you how even beginning boaters can find fun on the Red.