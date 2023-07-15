Hundreds across Red River Valley strive to honor Mark Knutson’s legacy

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The Red River Valley celebrates Mark Knutson’s legacy this weekend.

“I’ve lived here for ten years. He just moved here. But, seeing him on the lake, on his boat, in his element, just happy up at Detroit Mountain. He was doing so many good things for this community. He did a wonderful job with Fargo, now he was here in Detroit Lakes. It’s really sad. We’re gonna miss him. He was just beginning and that’s going to be hard for this community,” said Onalee Sellheim.

On Saturday, hundreds across the F-M region shared memories, laughs and tears honoring Mark Knutson one week after he was killed in a bicycle crash when he was hit by a pickup truck towing a boat.

The longtime manager of Fargo Marathons recently took over as the GM of Detroit Mountain, where his employees say they’ll miss his presence.

“He was one of our main managers. We saw him every day. Super nice guy. Always said hi whenever he saw you. We’re both big into running, obviously because we’re here. Everytime he got the chance, he would come up and just talk to me about how my running’s going and I’d talk to him. He was just a great guy,” say Thor Erickson and Seth Torgerson, who worked with Mark at Detroit Mountain.

Saturday morning, the F-M region marched to Detroit Lakes to run along the lake to honor his legacy.

“It’s a memorial run but there’s nothing too sad about it. We’re doing what Mark loved and what we love doing too. So, we’re just running in remembrance of him. The mountain’s never really going to be the same without him. He was less of a manager and more of a friend when it really comes down to it. Yeah, he really just brightened up everyone’s day out there.”

A tribute for Mark is set up where Muir Lane intersects with South Shore Drive. It’s near the area of the crash.

Everyone took a break halfway into their run to give him their flowers.

“This is what Mark loved. This is what he was about. He loved his Def Leppard. So, I think, then, this is just amazing. An amazing tribute. Today is about him. This whole day is about him. We’ve had other tragedies…. but this, in Detroit Lakes, is Mark’s day,” Sellheim said.

Back in Fargo, loved ones shared stories about Mark’s impact on the community and that people should not forget what he stood for.

“He literally would give the shirt off his back to anybody to help them. That’s what it’s all about. It wasn’t about running. Yes, it was the whole thing of the community but he was truly impactful. That’s what this outpouring of the community and the people showing up here today is not about running. It’s about how he impacted their life and he would help them, no matter what. He put, always, others before himself. just remember that together we need to keep on making sure we keep that going and not forget what Mark did in everybody’s lives,” said Kirk Anton.

According to Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd, surveillance footage shows Knutson lose control of his bicycle and fall into the path of the passing pickup and boat trailer, driven by 42-year-old Jacob Grabowski of Fargo.

The incident remains under investigation, but Todd said it doesn’t appear the driver violated any law.