Metro Soccer Fever for the Women’s World Cup

It's kicking in to high gear.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The women’s world cup is starting this week right here on KVRR and soccer fever is hitting new heights here in the metro.

Tri-City United soccer club is getting ready for a watch party this Friday for when the U-S Women’s team is playing Vietnam.

The metro club has about four thousand members, both recreational and competitive.

For the young girls who play, in particular, it’s a great chance to see elite women athletes in what’s expected to be the most-watched women’s sporting event ever recorded.

Scheels is sponsoring the Friday night Tri-City soccer watch party in downtown’s Broadway Square, and it’ll include a raffle, merchandise and more.

And if you can’t make it, you can watch it right here on KVRR.

Check out the full schedule as the U-S Women’s team try for an unprecedented third straight win and the link to the watch party for the Women’s World Cup.

https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/2023-fifa-womens-world-cup/scores

https://www.tricityunited.org/news_article/show/1278449