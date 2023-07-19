LIVE: Think Pink for Downtown Fargo

Come on Barbie (fans), let's go party.

FARGO — Sure hope you like pink.

Because you’re about to see plenty of it come Friday in downtown Fargo.

Fargo Theatre folks are trying to turn downtown in Barbieland ahead of the premiere of the film “Barbie” there Friday night.

They’re holding an opening night costume party, complete with prizes to give away for the best Barbie-themed attire.

The Fargo Theatre is also partnering with Silver Linings Creamerie for a Barbie-themed milkshake.

It’s all for a film that has been dominating entertainment and fashion headlines for more than a year.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk donned an appropriately pink shirt for his live interview on the Morning Show with Emily Welker about Barbie’s apparent existential crisis, director Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominations, and why Mattel got on board with the project about the toy that’s been a top seller for the past 60 years ahead of her big movie debut.

https://fargotheatre.org/barbie-premiere-and-costume-party/