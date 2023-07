House in Rural West Fargo Destroyed In Overnight Fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A fire in a West Fargo development about five miles west of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds destroys a house.

Around 1:30 a.m., West Fargo Rural Fire Department was called on a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived the roof was fully engulfed. They stayed on scene for about four hours fighting the blaze.

Chief Steve Baron says neither of the two occupants were hurt.

The fire is under investigation.