Pet Connection: Meet Smokey

We’ve got a little gray cutie this week for Pet Connection. Smokey comes from our friends at the Lake of the Woods Humane Society in Baudette, Minnesota.

She’s about 11 weeks old now. She came to the shelter with her mom and 3 siblings. But she’s ready so strike out on her own.

Smokey is looking for a loving home to grow up in. You can call the Humane Society at 218-434-1444 or check out their website by clicking here.