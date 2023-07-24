LIVE: Making a Miracle

FARGO,N.D. (KVRR) — Area Dairy Queens are mixing up miracles this week, and you can help by stirring in some support for sick kids.

It’s Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, the day a dollar from the sale of each Dairy Queen Blizzard goes to Sanford Children’s Hospital for the care of sick and injured children from right here in our region.

The historic Moorhead Dairy Queen takes things a little bit further.

Last year, they donated proceeds from Blizzards sold for an extended period of time.

And this year, like last year, they brought their summertime Blizzard flavors to the Morning Show for a taste test.

Their workers made about 8,000 Blizzards last year as part of the program.

That’s in addition to the work they put in to serve regular customers, too.

Check out how well Adam, Emily and Mariah did figuring out what each of the Blizzard flavors are, and find out why Moorhead Dairy Queen owner Troy DeLeon brings his workers to Sanford Children’s to see firsthand the amazing programs the Miracle Treat Day goes to support.

