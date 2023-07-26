Becker County Murder Suspect Turns Himself In To Los Angeles Police

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man wanted for a murder in Pine Point in Becker County, Minnesota last month turns himself in to Los Angeles Police.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Croud of Ogema is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota from California.

Croud is charged with 2nd degree murder and is accused of shooting 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids as he was sitting in a vehicle on June 25.

Hanks died at the scene.