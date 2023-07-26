Moorhead’s “Rock Snake” Goes Missing

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Rock snakes are popping up all over the country BUT with these kinds of snakes, you don’t need to be afraid.

Say hello to the Moorhead Rock Snake!

Its sign reads, “I am the rock snake; I am here to make you smile. Paint a rock and add it to my body and help me grow a mile.”

“Something that we both have in common is that we both like to do things with the kids that doesn’t break the bank and something just as minor as grabbing rocks and painting them is something that was so fun that both of our kids did and we can make this happen we can do this and our kids can be a part of it.” says one of the creators of the Rock Snake, Brittany Haaland.

It did not reach a mile before it was stolen just four short days after being put up.

The snake starters got in contact with Moorhead Parks, who had already given them their approval, to see if there was any miscommunication.

Turns out there wasn’t so that means there is a rock snake thief in the area.

“We put it up and then my kids and I came back we were gonna add more and it was gone, the head, the sign, the rocks, everything it was gone. Our kids they were so heartbroken they were like where is it?” says one of the other Rock Snake creators, Miranda Burfeind.

Although these two families say they aren’t letting anyone ruin their fun, they guarantee the rock snake will be back and better than ever in the same spot next to the playground tucked into the garden area.

“Absolutely not, this will not break our spirit. We will make sure that Moorhead has a rock snake. Yeah, lead an example for our kids and just do it again. Like you know, there’s good here. That’s why we did it was to build a sense of community and bring goodness into Moorhead.” says Burfeind.

After discovering the rock snake missing Miranda decided Facebook needed to know.

As the post grew in shares, local businesses even decided to pitch in to help.

“Absolutely the second we started posting about it we had people who were like hey I wanna do this. We had people reaching out. I was like I want a big rock for the head, and I had people reaching out to me like oh my gosh I have a big rock I wanna help you out with this!” says the two creators.

They say the rock snake will be back soon and encourage people to stop by and show off their art.