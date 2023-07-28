LIVE: Fargo BluesFest Begins

Live in studio with Chicago's Wayne Baker Brooks.

FARGO – The sounds of BluesFest are reverberating over the metro this weekend.

The annual two-day music festival kicked off Friday afternoon at Newman Outdoor field on the city’s north side.

Its runs Friday and all day Saturday.

But Emily and Adam got a sneak preview from one of the performers on the Morning Show.

Chicago-based bluesman Wayne Baker Brooks thrilled the crew with his original song, “Tell Me You Love Me, Don’t Tell Me No Lies,” co-written with Fargo’s Jonny Lang.

Brooks talked about what keeps him going and motivates him as a musician — from its deep roots in American music, to his own heritage as the son of a longtime blues legend and rock and roll hitmaker, and to developing his own voice and legacy through the art form.

There are continuous performances throughout the festival, with a side stage as well as a main stage.

Children under 8 are free with a paid adult ticket.

