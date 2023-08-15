Moorhead cancels plan to eliminate school bus routes

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Area Public Schools says there will be no disruption to bus services this fall.

On August 1, the district announced that five high school routes would need to be canceled due to driver shortages, but a newly-negotiated agreement will make the cancellations unnecessary. About 120 students would have been affected.

“We are thrilled to be able to minimize the impact of the continued bus driver shortage on our Moorhead Area Public School students and their families with this partnership. The transportation team continues to monitor the situation and try to provide the best possible service to our families in this difficult staffing environment,” said Steve Moore, Operations and Emergency Management Executive Director.

“We recognize that there is continual risk of changes throughout the year, but we believe that this announcement puts us in a stronger position starting the school year.”

Routing information for all families will be available on PowerSchool, the district’s online parent portal on Wednesday, August 16.