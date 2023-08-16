Thousands of ears of corn served up at Concordia College

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Concordia College hosts its annual Cobber Corn Feed.

The event is open to everyone from alumni and students to the general public.

It’s an all-volunteer effort to shuck 3,500 ears of corn for tonight’s feast.

Not only are they serving up free corn, they have live music and inflatables for kids.

This year marks a half-century of corn feeds for the college.

It’s the first feed for Concordia’s new president Dr. Colin Irvine.