West Fargo Police Chief announces his retirement

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police Department Chief Denis Otterness says he is retiring.

Otterness was appointed as Chief of Police in September 2020.

The chief retires with 33 years of law enforcement experience in a variety of agencies.

He first got his start as a police officer with the Bloomington Police Department in 1998.

His retirement takes effect October 6th.