FOX NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Talks Justin Jefferson, Vikings Playoff Odds

Schlereth talks the Vikings playoff chances, Justin Jefferson's contract, and what would have happened if Gary Anderson made that kick. You know which kick.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You can watch the Vikings this season right here on KVRR. An NFL on FOX analyst is giving us his insight into how the Vikings will do this season.

Mark Schlereth calls NFL games for FOX. He’s been an NFL analyst for over two decades after winning three Super Bowls as a player.

The Vikings won 13 games and the NFC North title in 2022, but survived many close games and ended up losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants.

Will they make a return trip to the playoffs?

Schlereth tells KVRR, “I think you look at Green Bay. I think they’ll be sneaky. I think Jordan Love is ready to play and I think he’s pretty good. Chicago’s always tricky with their quarterback in Justin Fields. And everybody’s predicting the Lions. They’re a big, physical football team. We’ll see. I don’t know if they win the division but I do think they’re gonna be a playoff team once again this year in Minnesota.”

Watch the video above to get Mark’s take on Justin Jefferson and his contract negotiations, and find out what he thinks would have happened if the Vikings won the 1998 NFC Championship game and played his Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Vikings kick off the 2023 regular season Sunday at noon by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.