LIVE: Remembering the Sacrifice With 9/11 Stair Climb

The annual tradition for firefighters throughout the metro on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

WEST FARGO — Today marks 22 years since the tragedies of 9/11 took place.

The terror attacks on the U.S. that used passenger airlines to strike the World Trade Center and the Pentagon claimed the lives of over 3,000 people.

That included more than 400 police officers and fire fighters.

Each year firefighters all over the U.S., including here in the metro, participate in the Stair Climb Challenge.

It’s in honor of the FDNY firefighters who rushed to the aid of those trapped in the walls of the burning World Trade Center, climbing flight after flight of stairs to come to their rescue.

It works out to 110 flights of stairs in their full gear to replicate their walk.

For the past 5 years West Fargo Fire Fighter Ben Herbst has participated in the stair climb challenge.

The Morning Show’s Bree Bolin caught up with Herbst during his anniversary walk to talk with him about why he does it, year after year, and the new recruits he’s bringing with him today.

https://www.westfargond.gov/941/Fire-Department