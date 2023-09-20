People Displaced By Exterior House Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People are displaced from their home after a fire on the exterior of the house.

Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 310 8th Street North around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived and found the fire had been extinguished by people passing by the house.

Damage was contained to the exterior wall and there were no injuries.

Housing accommodations are being made through the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.